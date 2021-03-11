State advances, ends 15-game losing streak to Kentucky

Mississippi State Athletics

Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Iverson Molinar pumped in eight of his team-leading 21 points during the final 3:07 of the contest headed by the go-ahead free throws with 7.1 seconds left to vault the Mississippi State men’s basketball team to a 74-73 victory over Kentucky in Thursday’s SEC Tournament Second Round at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bulldogs (15-13) advance to face top-seed and No. 5 Alabama during Friday’s quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. CT televised by ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

Molinar was an efficient 8-of-10 from the floor highlighted by a pair of three-pointers to bring State back from a five-point deficit inside the last 3:07. The 21 points marked his seventh game of 20-plus on the season.

D.J. Stewart Jr. delivered a solid all-around effort with nine points, a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds. The 10 dimes tied the third-most by a MSU player during a SEC Tournament game.

Mississippi State dominated the paint behind Abdul Ado and Tolu Smith who combined for 25 points and 20 rebounds. Smith garnered 13 points and 11 rebounds to claim his eighth double-double on the season.

Kentucky (9-16) was led by Dontaie Allen’s 23 points aided by six triples off the bench.