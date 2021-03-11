Stacey Dash Apologizes for Being ‘Angry, Conservative, Black Woman’ in the Past

Twitter

The 52-year-old actress, who used to be a Donald Trump supporter, also alludes that she stops supporting the former president following the Capitol riots earlier this year.



Stacey Dash has issued apology for her past controversial political comments. The 52-year-old actress showed remorse over her past remarks in an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, March 10.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” the former Fox News analyst/commentator admitted. “I was the angry, conservative, black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

Stacey continued saying, “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now.”

The former supporter of Donald Trump then revealed the current Stacey is “someone who has compassion, empathy.” Stacey went on to say, “God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don’t want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.”

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president …,” she trailed off. She later alluded that she stopped supporting the former president following the Capitol riots earlier this year. “I think the Capitol riots were appalling. When that happened I was like, ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid,” she said.

Stacey revealed that she’s been attempting to restore her career, though she believed that she’s been blacklisted in Hollywood. “Being a black conservative is not easy … This idea that people think I’m coming from a place of judgement with the things I believe? No, it’s experience,” the Bronx native shared. “I’m from the hood. The codes of the street are very conservative. If you’re not a hustler, if you don’t know how to hustle, how to make your money, you’re a lamb for the slaughter.”