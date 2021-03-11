South Korea’s BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – South Korea’s K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year’s best-, and second-best selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday.

The band’s “Map of the Soul:7” came in at number one in the IFPI 2020 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by its release “BE (Deluxe (NYSE:) Edition)” at number two.

The next albums to get a look-in were “Stray Sheep” by Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, ahead of American music star Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” at number four.

The Korean group’s achievement was “unprecedented and demonstrates the amazing global appeal of their music,” IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said .

The chart, which counts global physical and digital download sales, came out a week after IFPI named the seven-member band its 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year.

BTS, who have spearheaded the K-pop push in the United States with their catchy songs, in 2020 became the first Korean pop act to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with English-language single “Dynamite”. They also scored their first major Grammy Award nomination in November.

