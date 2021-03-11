Smith-Schuster confirm he’s not returning to Steelers?

JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to enter free agency next week, and he may have let the world know whether or not he’ll be returning to Pittsburgh for the long term.

Sports Illustrated host Kaitlin O’Toole posted a poll on Instagram with the question: Will JuJu stay in Pittsburgh? The poll had two options: “I hope so” or “That’s a negative.” Apparently, the receiver actually voted “that’s a negative,” indicating that he may have played his last game with the Steelers.

None of this is too surprising. The Steelers are not expected to be able to afford what Smith-Schuster is likely to get on the free-agent market. While the receiver’s numbers were down last season, he is still only 24 years old, and several teams have already been linked to him, including the New York Jets.

If Smith-Schuster does leave Pittsburgh, the Steelers could add a different receiver to the mix via trade or in free agency. Former Bills receiver John Brown said he would be interested in joining the team.

“You know, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben [Roethlisberger] is definitely good with the deep ball,” Brown said when asked about what teams he could see as potential landing spots.