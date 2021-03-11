Six teams reportedly interested in Orlando Brown Jr.

Since requesting a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. has garnered significant interest from teams around the league. In fact, Brown’s representation is reportedly having “ongoing conversations” with six teams.

“Neither Brown nor his representatives wanted to identify the suitors, though sources indicate the camp has had ongoing conversations with six teams,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote.

In February, Brown asked the Ravens to trade him because he was stuck at right tackle for the foreseeable future given that Ronnie Stanley is widely considered one of the best starting left tackles in the league.

Brown established himself as one of the league’s better right tackles during his three seasons in Baltimore, earning Pro Bowl invitations in 2019 and 2020. However, Brown remains steadfast in his desire to switch to left tackle and hopes to get the opportunity to switch to the other side of the line with his next team, whichever team that turns out to be.