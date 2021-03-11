Service NSW outage affecting services and COVID check-ins

Service NSW is experiencing widespread technical issues on the day many residents became eligible to apply for their Dine & Discover vouchers.

Check-ins and transactions are down across the state meaning people are unable to use the mandatory QR codes to sign in to venues.

“We’re aware of an issue affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services,” Service NSW said via Twitter.

“We’re working to resolve this ASAP and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

The digital driver’s license available on the app can be found as a cached version, Service NSW said.

A spokesperson for the Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello issued a statement confirming the outage and said an investigation was underway.

“We hope to restore services soon.

“For those who use the app to check-in to venues, the web form is still available.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

The government service oversees COVID check-ins in venues across the state. It is uncertain how long it will be down.

The outage comes on the same day many NSW residents were sent notifications to apply for their Dine & Discover vouchers.

The four $25 vouchers are eligible for use at restaurants and events inn a bid to get people back out and simulating the economy.