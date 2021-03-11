Selena Gomez Has A Theory About Why Guys Won’t Date Her

“I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!”
Selena Gomez has lived a majority of her life in the the spotlight and that hasn’t exactly made dating easy for her.
The 28-year-old actress and musician has had her fair share of some very public relationships and and even more public breakups.
And because of the intense attention her fans give to her relationships, her potential love interests often face harsh criticism.
That’s what happened to Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez, who was barraged with hurtful and hostile comments after some PDA photos of the duo surfaced.
It turns out that the photos were simply from a scene they were filming, but it didn’t stop fans from attacking Aaron.
“We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’” Selena told the LA Times.
Despite Selena’s complicated dating life, she says she’s “actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”
She’s also hopeful that as she gets older, the scrutiny of her relationships will get less intense.
So while it’s sad that Selena feels like she can’t have a dating life right now, hopefully things will change for her soon!
