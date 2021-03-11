Safe-haven dollar wallows near one-week low as bond yields retreat

Article content

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar languished

near a one-week low on Friday as calming bond markets lifted

investor sentiment and appetite for Asian currencies.

The commodity-linked Australian and New Zealand dollars

traded close to one-week highs reached overnight as inflation

fears ebbed, sending Wall Street stocks to record highs.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin briefly rose above

$58,000, approaching a record high.

The dollar index wallowed just north of the 91.364

level touched overnight for the first time since Feb. 4. It has

dropped around 0.6% this week, after retreating from a more than

three-month high of 92.506 reached Tuesday.

The gauge remains 1.6% higher this year as it tracked

benchmark 10-year Treasury yields from below 1% to

as high as 1.625% at the end of last week, before their retreat

to around 1.5% currently.

A benign consumer price index reading this week helped allay

fears that increased fiscal stimulus and sustained ultra-easy

monetary policy could lead the U.S. recovery to overheat.

Weekly employment data overnight, meanwhile, added to

positive signals from the jobs market, as President Joe Biden

signed his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill into law.

“Risk sentiment is back in the ascendancy,” Ray Attrill,