Rosamund Pike Recalls Spending Time Alone in ‘Ghostly Hotel’ to Watch 2021 Golden Globes

Instagram

During an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the ‘I Care a Lot’ actress explains why she booked into a hotel near her home in Prague, Czech Republic for the ceremony.

AceShowbiz –

Rosamund Pike found herself all alone in a Prague, Czech Republic hotel when she won her first Golden Globe in February, because she didn’t want to wake her kids.

The “I Care a Lot” star booked into a hotel near her home in the capital so she could watch the awards ceremony, which aired in the middle of the night in Prague, in peace and without disturbing her family. But she didn’t realize she’d be the only guest.

Sharing footage of herself wandering around the empty place in her party dress during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, the actress said, “I was in a ghostly hotel… I rented a room so I would be away from children. When I checked in I said, ‘How many guests do you have?’ And they said, ‘You are the only one!’ ”

“You can’t be in a hotel here for pleasure [due to COVID-19 restrictions], only for business. So I wouldn’t be allowed to check in for a romantic night, but I’d be allowed to check in to potentially win a Golden Globe… If I argued that there was a pleasure element, I wouldn’t have been allowed to have the room… Once I won, maybe I was supposed to leave…”





She celebrated alone in her suite and then slept. “The next day I went home and my sons, who knew I hadn’t yet received an award, had drawn me some very lovely pictures of it, which is almost better than the real thing.”