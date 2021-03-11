Rosamund Pike Fun Facts

Say hello to the starlet.
1.
To start, Rosamund Pike portrays the elusive Marla Grayson in Netflix’s new 2021 film I Care a Lot.
2.
After I Care a Lot rose to the top of Netflix’s most-watched list, she was nominated then won a Golden Globe for her role in the flick.
3.
But let’s start with the basics: the starlet was born on January 27, 1979.
6.
Pike grew up in a family that had a stage presence of their own. Both of her parents are professional opera singers.
7.
Before her days in film and television, Pike acted in theater productions like the West End rendition of Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke.
8.
In 2002, she landed her first major film role as Miranda Frost in Die Another Day.
9.
Other notable onscreen roles Pike is well-known for include Pride & Prejudice…
10.
…and Jack Reacher.
11.
She served as the narrator for the 2009 documentary Yesterday We Were in America. It focused on the first pilots who successfully completed a non-stop transatlantic flight.
12.
In 2013, the actor collaborated with L.K. Bennet on a handbag collection and also became the face of the luxury fashion brand.
13.
From the Golden Globes to Academy Awards, she scored a number of nominations thanks to her starring role as Amy Dunne in 2014’s Gone Girl.
15.
Pike has been dating researcher and mathematician Robie Uniacke for over a decade. The two got together in 2009 after meeting at a soiree.
16.
She has a family of her own and shares two sons named Solo and Atom with her longtime boyfriend.
17.
She’s active on social media and currently has 457k followers on Instagram. You can follow her here.
18.
The actor has a sense of humor and shared one of her funny pranks on social media in August 2020.
19.
Pike got geared up for her part in I Care a Lot by working on her strength training.
20.
Finally, she can be innovative with food and taught her IG followers how to open and eat a pineapple without a knife in February 2021.
What’s your favorite Rosamund Pike film or show? Let us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!