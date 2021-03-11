Romeo Beckham Seriously Pursues Soccer Career as He Trains With Dad’s Team Everyday

Instagram

David Beckham’s middle son with Victoria has been training with Inter Miami CF amid Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to become a professional soccer player like his dad.

The 18-year-old star’s mum Victoria Beckham has revealed her middle son has been practising with Inter Miami – the football team David co-owns – on a daily basis because his ultimate goal is to follow in his former England captain father’s footsteps and become a professional soccer player.

“Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that’s what he wants to do,” she told Vogue magazine.

But Victoria insisted she isn’t in “football wife mode” again just yet, laughing, “The only reason why I’m wearing my Reebok cap is because I haven’t had time to do my hair.”

Romeo and his two brothers, Brooklyn, 21, and Cruz, 15, signed up to London football team Arsenal’s academy in 2014, but all three eventually left.

Brooklyn was released first and Romeo departed a few months later.

But David – who also has daughter Harper, nine, with Victoria – said at the time his middle son had “other passions” to pursue, explaining, “Romeo said he didn’t want to play football any more. He’s got other passions and I like that.”

In March 2019, Victoria admitted the couple’s three sons didn’t want to let their father down when they decided they didn’t want to become soccer players.

She said at the time, “All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. Brooklyn was the first to say he didn’t want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn’t want to do it either.”

“I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, ‘I don’t want to let Daddy down.’ So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he’s playing tennis. Every day.”