Rob Gronkowski confirms he’s returning next season

Fresh off his fourth career Super Bowl, tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he will be coming back for the upcoming NFL season.

“I’m back, man!” Gronk told TMZ. “I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time.”

Back in 2019, Gronk’s career appeared to be over, as he announced that he was retiring at the age of 29 due to the toll injuries had taken on his body. However, once Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers last offseason, Gronk decided to come out of retirement and join his former quarterback in Tampa Bay.

It’s a move that paid off, as Gronk ended up playing a pivotal role in the team’s win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, catching two of Brady’s three touchdown passes. Following his impressive performance, Gronk gave himself a well-deserved break but he confirmed he had already begun training for the 2021 season.

“Let me tell you, I was a little bit sore first day of training, but it bounced back like that,” Gronk said. “I’m feeling good.”

To make his return official, Gronk will need to sign a new deal with the Bucs, as he is technically a free agent.