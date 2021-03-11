Ripple ends YouTube lawsuit over XRP giveaway scams, says CEO By Cointelegraph

Ripple ends YouTube lawsuit over XRP giveaway scams, says CEO
has ended its lawsuit against YouTube for the social media platform’s alleged complicity in a spate of fake XRP giveaway scams, CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on March 9.
Ripple and Garlinghouse filed a lawsuit against YouTube LLC in April 2020, claiming that the platform itself had profited from the fraudulent activity, and that it had failed to exercise its administrative powers to stop it. Garlinghouse announced on Twitter on March 9:
