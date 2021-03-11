Rihanna Makes Fans Excited By Trademarking ‘Fenty Hair’

Rihanna is a really busy woman these days and The Shade Room just revealed her latest achievement. Check out all the detail in the post that they shared on their social media account below.

TSR notes that Rihanna herself said that ‘Rihanna reign just won’t let up.’

TSR also said that if the latest court documents are to be believed, ‘she’s once again coming for our coins. According to new reports, #Rihanna just filed documents to trademark “Fenty Hair” and her fans are absolutely beside themselves with the news.’

The same website also noted that Rihanna is continuing to give the beauty/fashion world everything they’ve been asking for…and more.

‘First she gave us Fenty Beauty, then Fenty Skin and her all-inclusive lingerie brand Savage x Fenty—and now she’s taking her talents to hair. @HarpersBazaarUS reports, that Rihanna filed legal court documents on March 3rd to trademark Fenty Hair, which means that any and everything within the hair realm is covered by her recent filing with that name,’ TSR says.

They also made sure to note the fact that there have not been any recent confirmations about the issue but if history were to repeat itself, she is definitely getting ready to launch another product.

Someone said: ‘she never releasing music ever ago,’ and another follower posted this message here: ‘at this point, I ain’t even gon ask how the album coming along…. stay busy queen.’

One othe follower said that ‘Sis in her business bag, she ain’t worried about making nan song again’ and another follower said: ‘Swear if she creates a Fenty gated neighborhood I’m moving in. My deposit is ready. Lol 😂😂.’

Someone else posted this: ‘i think we gotta accept that it ain’t no mf album, it’s been 5 years since anti came out.’

