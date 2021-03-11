Ranking the QB situations of all 32 NFL teams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Jared Goff did not have Sean McVay pulling the strings, he delivered a brutal seven-game sample for a 2016 Rams team that finished in a distant 32nd in total offense. The former No. 1 overall pick resides in a much worse situation than the one he left, and the Lions may need to do some advance scouting. They hold this year’s No. 7 choice, but their 2021 team could be bad enough to land them closer to the top of the 2022 draft — with a Rams first-round pick to use in a potential trade-up. GM Brad Holmes may need to determine if the 2022 QB class is worth waiting for. Goff does not appear the true solution.