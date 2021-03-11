Queen Elizabeth II to Keep Identity of Family Member Commenting on Archie’s Skin Color a Secret

WENN/John Rainford/Lia Toby

In related news, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton reportedly are in ‘total shock’ over the revelations that Harry and Meghan made in the damning interview with Oprah Winfrey.

AceShowbiz –

Queen Elizabeth has apparently taken action after Meghan Markle claimed that the Palace were concerned about her and husband Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color being too dark before he was born. According to royal author Phil Dampier, the Queen has spoken to the royal family member who allegedly made such comments.

“The queen is really saying that Harry and Meghan might be giving their version of events or their interpretation of a conversation a couple of years ago, without going so far as to say they are lying, which they might not be,” said Dampier to Daily Mail on Tuesday. “Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events.”

Dampier further shared that the 94-year-old monarch “wants to keep the identity of the senior royal … a secret.” He continued, “She knows that if it comes out that person will never be allowed to forget it, rightly or wrongly.”

Meghan made the allegations during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS Special on Sunday, March 7. “In those months when I was pregnant … we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ ” the former “Suits” actress said. She also revealed in the wide-ranging interview that there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Following the broadcast, Oprah revealed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not the ones concerned about Archie’s skin. [Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew – and if I had the opportunity to share it – that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” she said CBS This Morning on Monday.

“Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off,” the TV host added.

In related news, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly were in “total shock” over the revelations that Harry and Meghan made in the damning interview. “William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge allegedly “knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”