Prince William, in response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, says royal family isn’t racist

Prince William has defended Britain’s monarchy against accusations of bigotry made by his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan, insisting the family is not racist.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.

Prince William was asked about the racism accusations during a school visit with his wife, Kate. (AP)

William, second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, said he hadn’t spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.”

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts.

She also said Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the colour of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Britain’s Prince William watches a child in the playground during a visit with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to School21, in east London. (AP)

Hers and Harry’s comments have touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

William and Kate toured School21 in Stratford, east London, as children returned to classes. The visit was meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.