Prince William Calls Royals ‘Not a Racist Family’ After Meghan and Harry Interview

LONDON — Prince William on Thursday denied that Britain’s royal family was racist, in his first public comments after his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, alleged in a bombshell interview that a family member had raised concerns about their child’s skin tone.
Asked by a reporter whether the royal family was racist, Prince William said it was “very much not a racist family,” in remarks that were recorded and posted on social media.
He also said he had not spoken with Harry since the interview, which aired on Sunday in the United States and Monday evening in Britain. “But I will do,” he added.
In the tell-all interview, Harry called the British press racist and Meghan said that royal life was so emotionally isolating that it left her contemplating suicide. The accusations set off a national discussion around entrenched racism within the monarchy — and in the press itself.
In the interview, Harry said his relationship with his brother was one of “space.”
The royal family offered an official response to the interview on Tuesday, saying that “the whole royal family is saddened.” The family said they were particularly concerned about the issue of racism that the couple raised, but said it would be dealt with privately. William’s remarks were the first by a family member during a public appearance.
The comments came as he and his wife, Kate — also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — visited a school in London after the reopening of schools in the country this week. It was their first public appearance since Harry and Meghan’s interview aired.
Their visit, which focused on mental health, was timed to mark the start of an initiative for mental health resources in schools.