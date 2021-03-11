Poshmark’s dull revenue forecast overshadows holiday-quarter sales beat By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations despite beating market estimates for holiday-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 16% in extended trading.

California-based Poshmark forecast first-quarter revenue between $75.5 million and $77.5 million, implying a growth of 32% to 36% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $79.2 billion.

Net revenue jumped about 27% to $69.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of $68 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR