Porsha Williams Shocks Fans With Her Long Nails – Check Out Her Post Below

Porsha Williams shared a post on social media in which she is flauti9ng some very long nails. Check out the video that she shared and that had some fans freaking out.

‘All of you who wear those nails are so brave😳,’ and one other follower said: ‘Babyyy Coco & Chanel is looking nice😍😍. I couldn’t even look at the nails!’

One commenter posted this: ‘Girl, hit me up next time you in LA, we gotta kiki ♥️’ and a follower said: ‘u give life to BEAUTY 👏🏾 and Lauren and ur mom!’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Me and you both @porsha4real I was ghost-like mug😂😂’ and one othe follower said: ‘Is that foil or did she hand draw the design?’

Someone else said: ‘Porsha. U. R. So. Fine. ! And. Your accent. Fits. You Perfectly !’ and a fan said: ‘Your teeth are soooo white. What toothpaste do you use lol.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘I would have driven the 8 hours to see you! You should do a meet and greet!!’ and someone else said: ‘Lol she said I got up outta there..😂😂😂y’all go round there and Check on Keisha Lance Bottoms sis gotta be wore out.’

Porsha Williams just surprised fans with an announcement for this Friday, and you can check it out below. See her recent post here.

‘How about an elevated convo on {EMBODIED FEMININE LEADERSHIP} with a cohort of powerhouse women? 🔥 If you’re IN, join the weekly Coffee with Conscious CEOs event on Clubhouse, THIS Friday at 12 pm EST with me, @lodwill, @elevatewithkeri, @laurenzoeller, @saradann_, and @itsemilythomas!’ Porsha wrote.

She continued and said: ‘I’m soul-thrilled to be this week’s featured speaker, and I’ll be teaching on what it means to embody your feminine POWER ~ no matter what gender you identify with.