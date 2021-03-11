Police seize hundreds of roosters in illegal Sydney cockfighting investigation

Police and RSPCA inspectors have seized 540 roosters in Sydney as part of an investigation into an illegal cockfighting ring.

Authorities found more than 540 fighting cockerels, roosters and chickens, as well as cockfighting paraphernalia.

NSW Police and RSPCA inspectors seized hundreds of roosters during the raid. (NSW Police)

A crime scene was set up and will be maintained at the property today while RSPCA inspectors safely remove the animals.

A man was detained by police and spoken to at the property before being released.

The operation was part of an extensive police investigation into animal cruelty offences in Sydney’s south-west.

Illegal cockfighting equipment was found during the raid in western Sydney. (NSW Police)

On December 13 last year a police found a designated cockfighting area and several large sheds used to house 71 fighting cockerels, as well as metal spikes, spurs and other cockfighting paraphernalia at a property in Catherine Field.

Police also seized $107,170 cash and several electronic devices from the premises.

The animals were taken by RSPCA inspectors, with several requiring veterinary care for serious injuries.

A 56-year-old man was taken into the custody of the Department of Home Affairs over his visa status, while 34 men were detained at the scene.