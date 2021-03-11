Pipe-smoking CryptoPunk NFT sells for $7.56 million By BTC Peers



Pipe-smoking CryptoPunk NFT sells for $7.56 million



The craze for NFTs is anything but far from over. A pipe-smoking teal-colored alien NFT has been sold for a whopping 4,200 , equivalent to $7.56 million.

CryptoPunk #7804 is just one of many high-profile purchases of non-fungible tokens (NFT). However, according to NFT data aggregator, the sale has set a new record for the highest amount paid for an NFT.

Punk 7804 bought for 4,200 ETH ($7,566,173.88 USD) by 0xf4b4a5 from 0x03911f. https://t.co/0aatHjfooI #cryptopunks #ethereum pic.twitter.com/TrMgPUK0Hn — CryptoPunks Bot (@cryptopunksbot) March 11, 2021

BTC PEERS earlier reported that CryptoPunks dominated the NFT marketplace, closely trailing NBA Top Shot. The collection of 10,000 unique-character NFTs has been the rave of the moment, with investors throwing huge sums at these 24×24 pixel “punky-looking” art images.

CryptoPunk #7804 is an alien and just one of nine similar art pieces in the collection of 10,000. Its unique features such as its pipe, cap, and shades are shared by a few other CryptoPunks.

The NFT was put up for sale on February 27 for 4,200 ETH. At that time, it was worth around $6 million. After several lower bids, the digitalized token finally sold for its original price. The recent sale displaces other previous record-holders featuring CryptoPunk apes and zombies.

Meanwhile, data on CryptoSlam shows that CryptoPunks have surpassed NBA Top Shot.

Source: CryptoSlam

Continue reading on BTC Peers