Pipe-smoking CryptoPunk NFT sells for $7.56 million By BTC Peers

Pipe-smoking CryptoPunk NFT sells for $7.56 million
The craze for NFTs is anything but far from over. A pipe-smoking teal-colored alien NFT has been sold for a whopping 4,200 , equivalent to $7.56 million.
CryptoPunk #7804 is just one of many high-profile purchases of non-fungible tokens (NFT). However, according to NFT data aggregator, the sale has set a new record for the highest amount paid for an NFT.
Punk 7804 bought for 4,200 ETH ($7,566,173.88 USD) by 0xf4b4a5 from 0x03911f. https://t.co/0aatHjfooI #cryptopunks #ethereum pic.twitter.com/TrMgPUK0Hn
— CryptoPunks Bot (@cryptopunksbot) March 11, 2021
BTC PEERS earlier reported that CryptoPunks dominated the NFT marketplace, closely trailing NBA Top Shot. The collection of 10,000 unique-character NFTs has been the rave of the moment, with investors throwing huge sums at these 24×24 pixel “punky-looking” art images.
CryptoPunk #7804 is an alien and just one of nine similar art pieces in the collection of 10,000. Its unique features such as its pipe, cap, and shades are shared by a few other CryptoPunks.
The NFT was put up for sale on February 27 for 4,200 ETH. At that time, it was worth around $6 million. After several lower bids, the digitalized token finally sold for its original price. The recent sale displaces other previous record-holders featuring CryptoPunk apes and zombies.
Meanwhile, data on CryptoSlam shows that CryptoPunks have surpassed NBA Top Shot.
Source: CryptoSlam
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.