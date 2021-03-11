Philippines’ first billion dollar IPO seeks to tap into meat alternative boom

Article content

SINGAPORE/MANILA — Food maker Monde Nissin Corp is aiming to list its shares in the first half of this year, in the Philippines’ first billion dollar IPO, sources said, as the company hopes to attract investors to its expanding overseas meat alternative business.

Last week, Monde Nissin filed for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 63 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) at the top end of an indicative price range, kicking off what is expected to be a record year of fundraising for local firms.

It did not give a timeline for the IPO’s launch.

The four-decade-old group’s market leading position in the Philippines, with its ubiquitous Lucky Me! instant noodles and SkyFlakes biscuits, has propelled the family behind the conglomerate to the ranks of the country’s richest.

Monde Nissin enjoys core profit margins of about 25% in its entrenched local food business versus roughly 15% at key rivals.

“Given the size of the IPO, global funds are very keen to look at it and there’s interest from sustainability funds who want to deploy capital,” said one source.

Monde Nissin declined to comment.

With an eye on international expansion, the company, whose founders keep a very low public profile, acquired Britain’s Quorn Foods for about $830 million in 2015.