Paris Hilton Opens Up About That Time She Came Home To An Intruder!

Paris Hilton opened up about finding an intruder in her house while a guest on the YouTube series Hot Ones! Check out what the heiress had to say about that scary time!

During her chat with Sean Evans, Paris discussed one of the drawbacks of being a celebrity!

Paris Hilton got candid about fame and how being in the spotlight had become ‘intrusive’ because of the paparazzi and even fans.

‘I remember one time I came home and there were paparazzi there, and they were like, ‘By the way, some guy was like, looking through your trash, taking everything with him, and he’s been doing this a couple of times.’ And it was just creepy that someone was doing that,’ she recalled.

But even more shocking and scary was when one of her fans managed to break into her house!

‘My housekeeper at the time [let him in because she] didn’t know, because this guy said he was my friend. He was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary,’ Paris told the host.

Nowadays, the socialite interacts with her supporters mostly online, for obvious reasons.

Paris has over 14 million followers on her Instagram and while social media seems to be much safer, it still has its own problems, especially for young teens.

Paris argued that ‘I can’t even imagine being a 13-year-old girl and having these pressures of having to be perfect and care about likes and people trolling you and being mean. I just feel that anyone out there should know that you shouldn’t base your opinion on yourself, or your self-worth, on the opinion of stranger. I think that’s a really important message for kids to know. Yeah, social media is fun, but you can’t take it so seriously because otherwise it can make you go crazy.’

For more, check out the interview in its entirety!