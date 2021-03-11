Paige Lorenze On Armie Hammer Being A Scary Person

“You never know what you’re going to get with him.”
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hammer’s former girlfriend Paige Lorenze says that she eventually broke up with the actor after he “started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do.”
“He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed,” she said. “And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him.”
Lorenze also claimed that she ended the relationship with Hammer via text “because you never know what you’re going to get with him — he’s kind of a scary person.”
A lawyer for Hammer provided the following statement to Vanity Fair: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”
