Onscreen Pairs Who Did Not Get Along Offscreen

1.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush from One Tree Hill:


During the series, Chad and Sophia got married and divorced and still had to work together for several more seasons.

2.

Thomas Gibson and Mandy Patinkin from Criminal Minds:


When they were supposed to film Season 3 of the show, Patinkin allegedly didn’t show up and didn’t warn anyone he wasn’t going to show up.

3.

Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, and Nicolette Sheridan from Desperate Housewives:


Teri Hatcher didn’t get along with the rest of the ladies in the cast. Nicolette allegedly called Teri “the meanest woman in the world.”

4.

Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn from Game of Thrones:


Lena and Jerome allegedly dated back in 2002 and it ended badly. There are even rumors that their contracts stated they weren’t allowed to be in scenes together.

5.

Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman from Kramer vs. Kramer:


Meryl even alleged that Dustin actually smacked her while filming a scene.

6.

Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion from Castle:


7.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson from Fifty Shades of Grey:


Rumors have spread about Jamie and Dakota’s distaste for one another — although people on the set and even the actors themselves denied this.

8.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams from The Notebook:


Ryan and Rachel famously didn’t get along on set — Ryan even tried to get her kicked off of the film. However, the two later dated after the premiere, so they must have worked out their differences.

9.

Vivian Vance and William Frawley from I Love Lucy:


Vivian allegedly was aware of William’s reputation before they started filming. People have even said their genuine distaste for one another made their characters’ performance more believable.

10.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes from Romeo + Juliet:


Claire, even though she was five years younger than Leonardo, said that he was the immature one on set.

11.

Lucy Liu and Bill Murray from Charlie’s Angels:


12.

Betty White and Bea Arthur from Golden Girls:


Bea’s son said in an interview that she “unknowingly carried the attitude that it was fun to have somebody to be angry at” and that person was Betty White.

13.

Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan from Charmed:


Shannen and Alyssa didn’t get along while filming, which led to Rose replacing Shannen on the show. Soon after, Rose and Alyssa didn’t get along, and Rose recently said that Alyssa made the atmosphere “toxic AF.”

14.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman from Sherlock:


In an interview, Benedict called Martin “pathetic” for being uncomfortable with the intense fandom that came with being stars of the show.

15.

Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews from The Sound of Music:


While filming, Christopher didn’t like Julie. He went as far to call her “Ms. Disney” behind her back. However, he recognized the error of his ways, and the two made up and remained friends until his death this year.

16.

Busy Phillips and James Franco from Freaks & Geeks:

17.

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds from Singin’ in the Rain:


In her memoir, Debbie said that Gene was a “cruel taskmaster” and criticized her without giving her any words of encouragement even though she was not a trained dancer. In the infamous “Good Morning” tap number, Gene had them run the scene for 15 hours straight — even though, in the film, he went with the first take — and Debbie had to be put on two days of bed rest as a result.

18.

Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair from Anger Management:


Charlie had Selma fired from his show via text where he called her the c-word.

19.

Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage from Mythbusters:


Jamie and Adam didn’t “get along on a personal level” and, even though they filmed 14 seasons of the show together, they’ve both confirmed that they’re not friends.

20.

Megan Mullally and Debra Messing from Will & Grace:


During the reboot, Megan actually took a leave of absence from the show and unfollowed Debra and Sean Hayes on social media.

21.

Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette from NCIS:


Mark and Pauley were fine for the first 10 seasons, but when Mark brought his dog to set and it bit a crew member — who needed 15 stitches — Pauley raised her concerns about Mark continuing to bring his dog to set. After that, the two never got along, which resulted in Pauley leaving the show after Season 15.

22.

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel from High School Musical:


Ashley and Lucas got off on the wrong foot from the very beginning — back during the chemistry read — and they never really got back on the right foot after that.

23.

Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger from Terms of Endearment:


Shirley and Debra didn’t get along from the very beginning — when they met, Shirley had three Oscar noms under her belt and Debra was fresh off the success of Urban Cowboy. Everyone on set was “nervous” for them to meet and they just never meshed from then on.

24.

Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi from The Good Wife:


It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when things soured, but viewers noticed that after Season 4, the pair didn’t appear in scenes together even though their characters are best friends on the show. Archie departed the show after Season 6 and fans wanted one final scene between her and Julianna, but apparently their last scene together was spliced together to make it seem like they were next to each other.

25.

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter from Dexter:


Michael and Jennifer started dating while filming the show. The couple got married in 2008 and divorced in 2010, but the show continued airing until 2013.

26.

Last, but not least, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson from The X-Files:


