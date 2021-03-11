Onscreen Pairs Who Did Not Get Along Offscreen



Courtesy Everett Collection



In her memoir, Debbie said that Gene was a “cruel taskmaster” and criticized her without giving her any words of encouragement even though she was not a trained dancer. In the infamous “Good Morning” tap number, Gene had them run the scene for 15 hours straight — even though, in the film, he went with the first take — and Debbie had to be put on two days of bed rest as a result.

—liannagonzalez09