Onscreen Pairs Who Did Not Get Along Offscreen

Safe to say I don’t see any reboots happening anytime soon…
1.
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush from One Tree Hill:
2.
Thomas Gibson and Mandy Patinkin from Criminal Minds:
3.
Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, and Nicolette Sheridan from Desperate Housewives:
4.
Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn from Game of Thrones:
5.
Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman from Kramer vs. Kramer:
6.
Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion from Castle:
7.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson from Fifty Shades of Grey:
8.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams from The Notebook:
9.
Vivian Vance and William Frawley from I Love Lucy:
10.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes from Romeo + Juliet:
11.
Lucy Liu and Bill Murray from Charlie’s Angels:
12.
Betty White and Bea Arthur from Golden Girls:
13.
Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan from Charmed:
14.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman from Sherlock:
15.
Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews from The Sound of Music:
16.
Busy Phillips and James Franco from Freaks & Geeks:
17.
Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds from Singin’ in the Rain:
18.
Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair from Anger Management:
19.
Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage from Mythbusters:
20.
Megan Mullally and Debra Messing from Will & Grace:
21.
Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette from NCIS:
22.
Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel from High School Musical:
23.
Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger from Terms of Endearment:
24.
Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi from The Good Wife:
25.
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter from Dexter:
26.
Last, but not least, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson from The X-Files:
TV and Movies
