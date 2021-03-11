One storyline to follow for every MLB team heading into the 2021 season

Jim Rassol / USA Today Sports Images

After winning the World Series in 2019, Washington experienced major regression last season with a 26-34 record and failure to make the playoffs despite an expanded field. Injuries were one of the biggest culprits, with Stephen Strasburg missing most of the year, but there was also reason for concern over Patrick Corbin’s ineffectiveness. The Nats need that pair to return to form, along with another great year from Max Scherzer. The good news for the offense is that the team found help for elite players Juan Soto and Trea Turner, with the additions of power hitters Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber.