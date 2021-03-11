Olivia Culpo Stuns In Dior Corset Belt

Olivia Culpo looks stunning in new photos she shared on her official Instagram account where she has 4.7 million followers. The gorgeous 28-year-old posed while wearing Dior and fans loved the look — especially the corset lace belt that cinched her waist. She posed outside while standing on a balcony with a beautiful, scenic view in the background.

The blouse Olivia wore is called the Dior Multicolor Cotton with Mille Fleurs Motif Blouse and it retails for approximately $1,500. She paired the top with the matching Dior Long Pleated Skirt that retails for $3,000. Olivia showcased her timeless beauty in the classic style as she gave the camera a direct stare.

Standing out is the D-Lace Corset Belt that is made from calfskin leather. The Italian designed belt retails for approximately $2500 and features the Christian Dior signature on the belt’s interior.

Olivia accessorized the look with Dior jewelry including a Dior Mille Fleurs De Dior Tiara, Christian Dior drop Tribales earrings, and a gorgeous gold bracelet.

The purse Olivia held in the photo is called the Small Dior Caro Bag.

You may see a photo of Olivia wearing the outfit below.

Though Olivia is beautiful and has the world on a string, things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the beauty-contestant winner. The Miss Universe winner recently opened up about her painful experience with endometriosis that resulted in a hospital stay and surgery for Endometriosis Awareness Month. Olivia shared the following.

Endometriosis was the most painful experience of my life and I am not alone as 1 in 10 women suffer from this condition on varying scales. I feel so honored to have been able to share my journey with all of you, not only to spread awareness but to also connect with the many women who suffer with this.

What do you think about Olivia Culpo‘s bravery in sharing her painful experience with endometriosis with the public? What do you think about her Dior look and corset belt?

