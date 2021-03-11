Officer charged with kidnapping Sarah Everard reported to police over indecent exposure.

The Metropolitan Police (MPS) officer facing murder and kidnapping charges over the disappearance of missing London woman Sarah Everard had previously been reported for indecent exposure, the UK police watchdog has revealed.

The officer, aged in his 40s, was on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard, but is now also facing possible murder charges.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) this week was commissioned to investigate whether Met officers responded appropriately to the indecent exposure, which is alleged to have occurred just days before Ms Everard went missing.

Sarah Everard went missing after leaving a friend’s house in South London. (Metropolitan Police)

“Our investigation will look at the actions of the MPS after police received a report on 28 February (2021) that a man had exposed himself at a fast-food restaurant in south London,” IPOC said in a statement.

“The IOPC’s investigation follows a conduct referral from the MPS in relation to two officers… which is linked to four other referrals. They are all connected to the arrest of a serving MPS officer on suspicion of kidnap, murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.”

The revelations are the latest twist in the case, which continues to make international headlines and is the subject of an outpouring of grief from women all over the world.

Police search teams work their way through Mount Pond on Clapham Common. (Getty)

Ms Everard, aged 33, was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London, when she was on her way home from a friend’s house.

A security camera placed in a doorway reportedly captured her walking alone on the south London streets towards her home, but she has not been seen since.

A poster appealing for information in Clapham, London (CNN)

A “Reclaim These Streets” vigil has been organised via social media for Saturday on Clapham Common, a green space Ms Everard is believed to have crossed soon after 9pm as she walked toward her home in Brixton.