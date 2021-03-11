NSW Premier ‘disappointed’ by billion-dollar tourism support package

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said Queensland’s tourism troubles are “entirely self-inflicted” as controversy over the Commonwealth’s $1.2 billion travel stimulus package continues.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham on 2GB that the Federal Government plan – which includes 800,000 half-price flights – could have done more for NSW.

“I am a bit disappointed … Sydney in particular has been smashed by COVID,” she said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she is “disappointed” by the government’s billion-dollar tourism support package. (Rhett Wyman)

“I would love to see some measures to get people back to the CBD and spend money,” said.

The package includes flights to 13 regional destinations, however only one is located in NSW.

The Queensland Government has criticised the stimulus package, saying Queenslanders will not be supported to travel within their own state.

But Ms Berejiklian said the troubles in the Sunshine State’s tourist industry are of the state government’s making, following the state’s strict border closures to NSW.

“The tourist problem in Queensland is entirely self-inflicted.”

Businesses and tourism operators in regional parts of NSW have also expressed disappointment over the plan.

‘It has to be some sort of typo’

The Mayor of Dubbo, Ben Shields, is calling for the government to rethink the locations included in the package.

“I think it is very, very unfair for western NSW, in particular, who have done it very tough during this whole pandemic,” Mr Shields told Today.

The support package includes 800,000 half-price airfares. (Getty)

“We have lost customers, we have lost people coming here.

“For the Feds to come in and simply not back NSW is just incredibly unfair … it’s got to be just some sort of ridiculous typo they have made because they have just got it so wrong.