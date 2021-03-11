No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is displayed, in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – A decision has not been reached on whether to allow foreign spectators to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.
The decision would be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay, she added.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.