Nikki Bella Talks Plans For A Second Baby With Artem Chigvintsev – Here’s Why She’s Really Conflicted!

Is baby Matteo going to be an older sibling soon? Nikki Bella gave a major update about her potential plans to have a second kid with her life partner Artem on the latest The Bellas Podcast episode with twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki admitted that she has been really conflicted on what to do when it comes to adding to the family.

RELATED:Nikki Bella Talks Low Self Esteem As Artem Chigvintsev Dances With Kaitlyn Bristowe

After all, she previously stressed that she did not want more than just one child but nowadays, she feels a bit differently.

The mom of one shared that ‘I’ve been having a conflict in my head lately. And I know that I talk to you about this a lot, and I go back and forth, but baby No. 2. So I thought that I was one and done but then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling, Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have control over that. Then I am like, ‘Closer in age is good,’ but then I am like, ‘I want to do the WWE return with you. I really want to go after that tag title.’ That is one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good.’

Sure enough, the Bella twins announced, not too long ago, that they are planning on coming out of retirement next year or in 2023.

RELATED:Nikki And Brie Bella Are Pregnant At The Same Time!

‘But when I think of that I’m like, ‘OK, so that means I am going to get pregnant in like 2023.’ I’ll be 38 in 2021,’ Nikki mentioned, prompting Brie to point out that ‘people are having babies at 45’ these days.

‘I know, but I don’t know if I want to be pregnant at 40. This is where I am having a really tough time,’ Nikki said.

Advertisement

What do you think Nikki Bella should do?