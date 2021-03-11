Nick Jonas Stuck in Distant Planet in ‘Spaceman’ Music Video

The Jonas Brothers star debuts the clip, which depicts him as a spaceman trying to get home to his wife, ahead of his performance of the song on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Nick Jonas has released a music video for his new single “Spaceman”. Apt to the song’s title and lyrics, the cinematic visuals depicts him as a spaceman who is stuck in a distant planet with no one but himself.

In the song, the Jonas Brothers star describes the feeling of being alone. “And the numbers are high but we keep goin’ down/ ‘Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around/ I’m a spaceman/ Yeah, I’m a spaceman,” he sings.

Later in the chorus, he sings about missing his loved one as the music video shows him trying to get back home to his wife, portrayed by his real-life spouse Priyanka Chopra. Part of the lyrics goes, “From thе dark side of the moon/ I know that it’s sad but it’s true/ I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman/ Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman/ Out on my own.”

The “Spaceman” video, directed by Anthony Mandler, comes just hours ahead of the release of Nick’s fourth solo album of the same title. “Spaceman” is the lead single of the album and was released on February 25, followed by the second single “This Is Heaven” on March 4.

Nick is also set to perform “Spaceman” for the first time on “Saturday Night Live” on February 27. In the upcoming episode of the NBC sketch series, the “Sucker” singer will take double duty, serving as the host in addition to being the musical guest.

Despite his solo album and his upcoming solo gig, the Jonas Brothers are still very much together. The trio have quashed rumor about their disbandment following the release of Nick’s new song “Spaceman”.

Marking the second anniversary to the day they announced their comeback, they wrote on Twitter on February 24, “That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us Red heart Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories…”

They went on teasing their future projects as a band, adding, “Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it’s all because of how amazing you guys are … We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming (together and apart Winking face) and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it.”