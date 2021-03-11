NFL salary cap cuts 2021: Team-by-team tracker of players released into NFL free agency

The NFL has set its salary cap at $182.5 million for 2021. With a significant $15.7 million decrease from the 2020 number of $198.2 million, that’s left teams scrambling to make cuts that will help them get under the cap for the upcoming season.

Although the cap should make the typical jump up in 2022 with the revenue of a new television deal on the way, the fallout of a season impacted by COVID-19 safety protocols is being felt now across the league. Teams now need to release more players than usual into the NFL free-agency pool, where they also will have less outside spending flexiblity.

Here’s an updated team-by-team look at the NFL’s notable cap-related cuts:

NFL salary cap cuts tracker 2021

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

  • S Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey, G James Carpenter

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

  • WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson

Carolina Panthers

  • S Tre Boston, P Michael Palardy, DE Stephen Weatherly (signed by Vikings)

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

  • CB A.J. Bouye, NT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

  • LB Christian Kirksey, RT Rick Wagner

Houston Texans

  • FB Cullen Gillaspia, RB Duke Johnson, G Senio Kelemete, C Nick Martin, DE J.J. Watt (signed by Cardinals)

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • TE Tyler Eifert (declined option)

Kansas City Chiefs

  • LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz 

Las Vegas Raiders

  • G Richie Incognito, G Gabe Jackson, WR Tyrell Williams (signed by Lions)

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

  • K Dan Bailey, LT Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

  • LB Kwon Alexander, TE Jared Cook, TE Josh Hill, CB Janoris Jenkins, P Thomas Morstead, WR Emmanuel Sanders

New York Giants

  • RB Devonta Freeman (signed by Bills), LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate, G Kevin Zeitler

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

  • DB Blake Countess, DT Treyvon Hester

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

  • LB Mark Nzeocha (declined option)

Seattle Seahawks

  • DE Carlos Dunlap, WR Josh Gordon, OT Chad Wheeler

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

  • CB Malcolm Butler, WR Adam Humphries, S Kenny Vaccaro

Washington Football Team

