Nexo Set to Make a Sizable Donation to The Brink Foundation By CoinQuora



Nexo Set to Make a Sizable Donation to The Brink Foundation



A Nexo agent told CoinQuora that it is set to make a sizable donation to the Brink’s Foundation.

Nexo’s Donation Plan for Brink

Nexo is stepping up to the plate for the greater good with a sizable donation to the Brink foundation. Likewise, it plans to support the developer community through education, funding, and mentoring.

So far, donations from members and sponsorships from Bitcoin companies have kept Brink well funded. Recently, a big Bitcoin hodler PeterMcCormack donated $10,000 to Brink. In addition, he also donated $10,000 to Coin Center, a leading non-profit aimed at policy issues facing cryptocurrencies.

Big thank you to @PeterMcCormack on this generous donation! https://t.co/HF7IP07tYD — Brink (@bitcoinbrink) March 4, 2021

More so, Brink is a fully independent non-profit organization that supports and funds open-source Bitcoin protocol development. Thanks to the financial support from John Pfeffer and Wences Casares, Brink set up its foundation in 2020.

In line with this, the firm supports and mentors new contributors through their fellowship program. The Brink fellowship is a one-year program that boards exceptional software engineers for Bitcoin protocol development.

Nexo is the most advanced and trusted instant crypto lending provider. Furthermore, the firm services over 45 cryptocurrencies across more than 200 jurisdictions. Nexo has provided $10 million worth of loans to the clients. Lately, Nexo has partnered with Ledger Vault. Thus, boosting its security and insurance coverage up to $375M.

Last year, Nexo launched the #SavewithCrypto campaign, in collaboration with Brave Browser and The Giving Block. Thereby, raising $27,000 for Save the Children’s #SavewithStories initiative. This led to helping children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

