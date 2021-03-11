MLB to test limit on defensive shifts in minor leagues

Major League Baseball often uses the minor leagues as a testing ground for potential rule changes, and a fairly significant one will be given a trial run in 2021.

In a statement released by the league on Thursday, MLB detailed multiple rule changes that will be tested at various levels of the minors in 2021. Most significant among them is a rule requiring teams to have at least four players on the infield at all times, with both feet completely on the infield dirt. The rule will initially be used at the Double-A level.