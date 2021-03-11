Miley Cyrus Spotted Having a Bar Date With Mystery Man Months After Revealing Sobriety

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress appears to have fallen off the wagon yet again as she is captured taking ‘shots’ at The Village Pub in Palm Springs, California.

Miley Cyrus appeared to have fallen off the wagon yet again. A few months after she got candid about her sobriety, the “Midnight Sky” singer was caught on camera enjoying a bar date with a mystery man.

On Saturday, March 6, the 28-year-old star was seen hanging out with a group of friends at The Village Pub in Palm Springs, California. A clip obtained by Daily Mail saw her clinking glasses with a tall, unidentified man before they took their drinks. Her hit song “Party in the USA” was also heard playing in the background.

Another scene in the video displayed the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth in good spirits as she was seen dancing to a Spanish song from her seat. One of her male pals, in the meantime, was filmed laughing next to her. For this outing, she opted to go with a white graphic T-shirt and a black face mask.

Offering more details about Miley’s outing was an eyewitness who took the video. “She was with her entourage,” the witness told the outlet. “There were three guys at one table off to the side and she was eyeing them up all night. She was flirting with them all night, and then they did shots together. They didn’t know each other beforehand.”

“The poor kid was scared and almost trembling. He was totally star-struck and didn’t know what to do with himself. As more and more people came to the bar, Miley’s team was ready to go,” the onlooker continued. “They had a lot of security. Then they all left. The one guy who was doing shots left with Miley and her people.”

Back in November 2020, Miley opened up about her sobriety journey when speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music’s “New Music Daily”. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker, who declared in June that she was six months sober, admitted that she relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus confessed in the interview. “And I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f**king sober,’ and I didn’t. I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

Miley further claimed instead of having issues with her drinking habit, she was more concerned about her actions after consuming it. “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of… Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time,” she explained.