Mickey Guyton Tapped as First Black Woman to Host 2021 ACM Awards

The ‘Black Like Me’ singer is set to make history as she’s officially announced as an emcee for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards along with Keith Urban.

New mum Mickey Guyton is returning to the spotlight to co-host the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban.

The “Black Like Me” singer, who became a first-time mother last month (Feb21), will join forces with Urban, who is returning for his second consecutive year as emcee, to present the show from three iconic venues in Nashville, Tennessee – the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe – the same places which hosted live performances for last year’s ceremony, during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” Urban shared in a statement. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

And Guyton, who shared the stage with Urban at the 2020 event, added, “Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him.”

“As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show.”

“Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

The 56th annual ACM Awards will air on 18 April (21).