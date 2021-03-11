Michelle Obama Receives Her Covid Vaccine

Michelle Obama just receives her Covid vaccine, and she wanted to share a message with her fans. Check it out below.

‘When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours,’ she wrote.

Someone said: ‘That vax is so lucky to go into such an iconic arm,’ and one othe follower posted this: ‘I can’t wait to receive my vaccine! I’m happy that you and President Obama received your vaccines. We must protect you at all costs!! Thank you for being an excellent example in all you do. ❤️’

One other follower said: ‘This is one time I’m not taking y’all’s advice. I love you though. ❤️🙏🏽’ and one other followewr said: ‘ Thank you for being a good example always. I’m an ER RN and wish everyone could understand this.’

One follower said: ‘hot girls get vaccinated, and Michelle, you are indeed a hot girl’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘So y’all out here smoking, drinking, popping pills, eating meat that’s injected with all types of B.S. putting chemicals on your face and in your hair but saying no to a vaccine?? Oh, okay 😂❤️.’

Someone else said: ‘Gotta protect our national treasure! ❤️ I’m so happy to see this picture, sweet Michelle ❤️’ and another follower posted this: ‘I live in the UK, and I have mine booked on Saturday. I’m a bit nervous, but I’m sure it will be okay. I’m doing it to protect those around me as well as myself. Hopefully, one step closer to ‘normal’ x.’

A lot of people congratulated Michelle for doing this.