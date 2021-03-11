Michelle Obama Got The COVID-19 Vaccine

“Getting vaccinated will save lives.”
You know Michelle Obama.
Earlier today, the former First Lady posted a pic of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, along with a message imploring all to do the same.
“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did,” she wrote.
“It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss.”
“Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours.”
In case you missed it, Barack also recently posted a video imploring everyone to get the vaccine: “Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again.”
“So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!