Meyers Leonard suspended, fined $50K for anti-Semitic slur

The NBA announced that Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will be suspended for a week and be fined $50,000 after saying an anti-Semitic on Twitch earlier this week. Leonard “will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program.”

On Monday, Leonard was live-streaming while he played Call of Duty when he uttered the slur.

The video eventually ended up on Twitter, and Leonard faced severe criticism for his casual use of such an offensive term. Shortly after, the Heat announced that the 29-year-old would be “away from the team indefinitely” while the NBA conducted its official investigation. FaZe Clan, the esports company that had created a partnership with Leonard, said it was “cutting ties” with him.

“I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday,” Leonard wrote in an Instagram post. “My ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

In the league’s official announcement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Leonard’s comments “inexcusable and hurtful” while noting that “such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society.”