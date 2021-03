The NBA announced on Thursday that Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been fined and suspended over his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video game streaming session.

Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended from all Heat facilities and team activities for a week. He will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program. The NBA described Leonard’s remark as “inexcusable and hurtful.” You can see the full press release below: