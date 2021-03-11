Mexico to evaluate need for tax reform after midterm elections

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government will study the need for a tax reform this year and is talking to regional authorities about their fiscal requirements to see if it is warranted, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters on Thursday.

While Mexico has long suffered from a weak tax take, leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged not to increase the overall tax burden in the first three years of his government, a period which ends in December.

Noting that the coronavirus pandemic had put an extra load on the public health system, Herrera said the tax issue would be taken up after midterm elections in June, offering one of the clearest indications so far that an overhaul is possible.

“What we’ve proposed to the federal states, and we’re working on this with the (state) finance ministers, is trying to imagine where we want the country to be, what resources are needed and thus what we would need to change, because any kind of reform will require some kind of consensus,” he said in an interview.

“We are already entering an electoral process that will be highly competitive … and that will probably prevent us from having an open discussion about this process in the coming months,” Herrera added.