Melissa McCarthy Was Flipped Off At A Vanity Fair Party

“It was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it.”
“I’m sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars,” McCarthy told InStyle. “I asked, ‘Can we wear matching tracksuits?’ And someone was like, ‘For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?’ It’s not that easy.”
“I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits,” she explained. “It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable.”
But when McCarthy showed up on the red carpet without any formal wear on, she attracted a lot of attention from her peers.
Earlier that evening, she went to the awards ceremony in a black-and-white capped outfit with pearls around her neck.
“I have never been flipped off or told to fuck off as much as at that party,” she laughed. “And it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it.”
“[After the ceremony,] everyone put on a different dress and different heels,” the actor continued. “They just totally were like, ‘You go fuck yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].’ My response was, ‘Oh, OK, I’m going to go dance pretty hard right now.’” LOL.
McCarthy will always stay true to herself!
