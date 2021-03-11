Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are American Celebrities Now



Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021.

It was the television event of the year. Last Sunday, CBS’s Oprah With Meghan and Harry proved to be a perfect storm of entertainment — it had everything! — somehow surpassing the colossal hype it had drummed up, all while effectively (and somehow respectfully) dragging the monarchy. For the first time since admitting she was “not really OK” in 2019 and then leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan Markle was doing a televised interview, now with America’s beloved media demigod (and her new neighbor). Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to high-traffic, high-profile interviews (her 1993 broadcast with Michael Jackson still holds the record for most-watched TV interview of all time), but this was, according to her, a career personal best. But though this may have been Meghan’s first sit-down interview post–royal life, it technically wasn’t Harry’s. On Feb. 26, a week and a half after the Oprah interview was first announced, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The 17-minute-long segment showed the two British expats touring Los Angeles via an open-top double-decker bus, with stops at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion — where Corden FaceTimed with a glowing Meghan — and then at a military-style obstacle course. Harry spoke candidly about his early days dating Meghan, Archie’s first word (crocodile!), virtues of The Crown (his dream casting is Damian Lewis), Zooming with his grandparents, and the couple’s future plans. It checked the boxes for a quintessential talk show interview — funny anecdotes and a take-home message: He had chosen to step back, not down, from royal duties and regardless his “life is public service” wherever he may be. The messaging was well-timed: Just one week prior, Buckingham Palace announced that the pair would officially not be returning as working royals. The appearance on Corden’s show — offering far less formality than a typical royal interview — was a means to generate goodwill and familiarity with his new, American audience. And it seemed to work: The video already has over 18 million views. (To give some perspective, Late Night’s “Seth [Meyers] and Rihanna Go Day Drinking” has had 16.6 million views since airing in June 2019.) Meanwhile, early numbers indicate that Oprah’s interview with the Sussexes had at least 17 million viewers who tuned into the live event. The CBS News TikTok account amassed major traffic from sharing clips of the conversation, including this unaired moment (about the Sussexes being snubbed by the Queen) with over 18 million plays. Compared to most other living members of the royal family, Prince Harry has always felt a bit looser and game for a laugh, more poised for American celebrity than not. (In 2018, he even teased the opening of a Hamilton song.) Meanwhile, thanks to her stint on Suits, Meghan was already familiar with fame in America, albeit with a much lower profile than she’ll have moving forward. Still, these two interviews — one dense and dramatic, the other buzzy fluff — officially signal the Sussexes’ arrival as American celebrities while providing insight into why that lifestyle suits them, and what we can expect from the couple moving forward.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving after their visit to Canada House, London, January 2020.

“What I was seeing was history repeating itself. But more, perhaps. Or definitely far more dangerous, because then you add race in, and you add social media in,” Prince Harry told Winfrey. “And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.” The specter of Princess Diana, her experiences with the royal family, and the tragedy of her death have always hovered over Meghan and Harry, both as individuals and together. They frequently find ways to pay tribute to her and, on Sunday, she was referenced repeatedly while Meghan wore an old bracelet of hers. After being cut off financially from the royal family, Harry cited his inheritance from his mother as the only way he could afford their new home. And although the prince believes Diana would hate to see how things have evolved (“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad”), she might have been more keen on their actual move than you think; the late princess reportedly had plans to move abroad, and more specifically, to California.

On a practical level, California might actually be the perfect place for them.

With shared custody of her sons, she wanted them to experience life there, according to her former butler. He said she listed the country’s merits: “Nobody’s judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment.” Whether or not Diana uttered those words verbatim, it’s worth noting the naïveté behind the sentiment. Americans are actually quite judgmental of others, and according to Scientific American, they’re quick to deduce someone else’s social class, even if they don’t realize it. Like any other nation, Britain certainly has its merits (cue Hugh Grant’s speech from Love Actually), America has its flaws (cue…pretty much any newscast), and both countries are incubators of injustice and racism. Still, while many Black Britons, especially Black British women, can relate to the racism experienced by Meghan Markle — and that’s no small matter — the life of a British royal is clearly its own bizarre circus. It’s no surprise Diana believed an American life would be different and arguably better — freer — for her. On a practical level, California might actually be the perfect place for them. While the UK boasts some of the toughest data privacy laws in the world, California has the strictest in the country — a clear benefit of their new home. Even better is how the Golden State has a series of laws governing paparazzi, including those that prohibit high-speed car chases — much like the one that killed Harry’s mother — and that protect celebrities’ kids from unwanted photos and harassment. And while the paparazzi are known to bend the rules, the Sussexes aren’t afraid to take action. They’ve both won lawsuits against British tabloids recently. They’ve been successful on US soil too: When a drone photographed Archie from above a private backyard — an operation that seems illegal for at least two reasons — the couple swiftly took legal action, received an apology, as well as partial reimbursement of legal fees. Furthermore, due to their transatlantic profiles, they also may have the option of suing in the UK, even if the offending publisher is American. Meghan and Harry’s litigiousness has consistently worked in their favor and might just dissuade the local paparazzi from overstepping boundaries in the future. Meanwhile, Californian civilians are more likely to keep their cool — and distance — if they happen to spot the Sussexes roaming freely (an act which they could not do in the UK). On Sunday, Meghan remarked on the difference between celebrity status in the States and what it was like to be in the Queen’s orbit: “I grew up in LA, you see celebrities all the time — this is not the same.” Harry often says this switching of gears was a way to protect his family, and the need for that is clear. The UK’s racist media coverage and the palace’s idleness led Meghan to contemplate suicide. Even baby Archie wasn’t impervious to attacks; the biracial newborn was likened to a chimpanzee by a BBC commentator, and we now know even Archie’s own extended family had concerns about how dark his skin might be. Even so, given Harry’s mother’s hopes for him to experience California living, perhaps it’s also a way to fulfill a dream that never was.



Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess on March 5, 2020 in London, England.

Even when the Sussexes were working royals, they had a seemingly more American-style approach to handling affairs than their counterparts. Upon launching their own record-breaking Instagram account, @sussexroyal, the couple casually signed off from their inaugural post with their first names instead of their formal titles. Meghan also appears to have personally composed some of the account’s earlier captions, occasionally using American terminology and spelling — perhaps by accident — instead of the British equivalent. As a result, their social media presence came off more informal, authentic, and accessible. (Interestingly, since @sussexroyal was retired, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton’s Instagram account, @kensingtonroyal, has become warmer and more personal, with videos where Kate speaks directly to the camera. This could be due to the pandemic’s enforced isolation, but the change is still noteworthy.)

Nowadays, a celebrity’s primary vehicle is their life and identity, and the former royals have a hell of a story to launch from.