Matthew McConaughey Seriously Considers Running for Texas Governor

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor says ‘it’s a true consideration’ when asked in a new interview about potentially running for Governor of Texas in the 2022 election.

AceShowbiz –

Matthew McConaughey has insisted he’s giving a potential Governor of Texas run his “true consideration.”

The Oscar-winning actor revealed in an interview last year (20) that he “could be” interested in swapping acting for politics. And in a new chat on “The Balanced Voice” podcast, Matthew – who is currently teaching a class on filmmaking as a professor at the University of Texas – opened up further about his plans for the future, musing, “I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share.”

“What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

Greg Abbott, the current Governor of Texas, is up for re-election in 2022, and Matthew hinted he could make a run for the post.

Asked if it could become his next goal, the father-of-three replied, “It’s a true consideration.”

In his interview last year, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star insisted he was waiting for U.S. politics to redefine its “purpose” before he committed to doing anything.

Asked if he’ll ever run for political office, Matthew replied, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

“Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now and when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”