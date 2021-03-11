Luna Rossa take 2-1 lead over Team New Zealand in America’s Cup By Reuters

(Reuters) – Challenger Luna Rossa beat Team New Zealand in the third race of the 36th America’s Cup off the coast of Auckland on Friday, crossing the line 37 seconds ahead of the defender to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-13 match.
The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Friday with race four.
