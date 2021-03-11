Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl, Brooklyn Daly Makes A Fashion Statement That Impresses Fans

Kenya Moore‘s baby girl makes a fashion statement that has fans in awe. Check out her latest pics that her mother shared on her own social media account to see this gorgeous baby girl.

‘Not sure what statement this fashion is making but I’m committed to it. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙃’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘NYC village look. Like the Mary Kate and Ashley. Rich woman vibes,’ and one other follower said: ‘Brooki Dori says “Get into it!! I’m OWNING it!! PERIODTTTT!!” *Twirl on THAT THERE!!* 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽’

A commenter posted this: ‘I LOVE that you let her be her own little princess!! 😍’ and one other commenter said: ‘Princess said I’m making my own fashions 👑✨💕’

Someone else said: ‘I want a full picture of the pool to please,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Is it just me or does it look like she ready to lead the marching band into Marlo hair event… lol. Cute daughter Kenya.’

A fan said: ‘Baby Warrior. She on a mission in that first photo. 😂😂😂’ and one other commenter psted this: ‘Basically you lucky I made it…lol…I’m here…lol…so cute.’

Kenya Moore knows what it’s like to be a boss. Check out the video that she shared on social media about the issue.

‘Former miss USA, profound actress and beauty business owner Kenya Moore knows what it is to be a boss! “If you want to get in business for yourself, now is the time! Your customers are going to love these.”-Kenya Moore’s TSR notes.

In other recent news, Kenya Moore talked about natural hair in a recent post. Check out the message and the photo that she shared on her social media account.

Kenya is living her best life these days with Brookie, and fans are really excited.