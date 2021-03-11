Kandi Burruss Makes Fans Excited With This ‘Speak On It’ Episode Featuring Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss has a new Speak on It episode up. Check it out below to see Kenya Moore.

A follower said: ‘The more we hear about the editing, the more I realize that part of the reason we see the cast members the way we do is because of how the producers would have us see them.’

Somoene else posted this: ‘Yeah, but now she says all that because she’s now the ultimate villain on the show, Nene’s been saying that before. I see you, Ken.’

A commenter said: ‘This has been talked about for a very long time. People like to have selective memories; they don’t see what is before their eyes but see what does not exist. Unfortunately, that’s the society we are living in now x.’

One other follower posted this: ‘We see Porsha & others lying all the time. People just have a short attention span or aren’t that observant. Pray for discernment bc people should have caught on to Porsha in her first season, but definitely by the season 6 reunion when she came & attacked Kenya, who she had no issues with that entire season. It’s frightening to see so many people be easily fooled for such a long period without the ability to properly process situations on their own. Sheep… I didn’t realize that Kenya mentions this at the 50:00 mark.’

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with a photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic.

Kandi is living her best life with her family these days, and she could not be happier.