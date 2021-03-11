Justin Bieber Says He Doesn’t Own A Cellphone Anymore – Here’s Why!

During a new Billboard interview, the singer opened up about setting boundaries and how that’s changed his life for the better! Furthermore, he also revealed that he no longer owes a phone and why!

That’s right! Justin Bieber just revealed that he does not have a cellphone!

Whether that is forever or not, for the time being, the star has chosen not to have one just so that he can limit the number of people who can get in contact with him.

According to Justin, he remains in touch with his team via his iPad.

‘I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything. That has helped me just to be able to say no and be firm in it and know my heart [wants] to help people, but I cannot do everything. I want to sometimes, but it is just not sustainable,’ he told the news outlet.

Justin has been really busy lately since he is getting ready to release his sixth studio album later this month (March 19) and he admitted that ‘I think this is the first time in my life where I have actually enjoyed the process of releasing an album. Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know? All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn’t fulfilling for me. I just changed my priorities so that I did not [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up not making it.’

Fans know that Justin has changed a lot in the last few years, turning to faith but also going to therapy.

He mentioned that once upon a time, his identity used to be linked to his career but now, he just feels like he can finally just use his music to ‘inspire.’